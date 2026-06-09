What’s 4-star QB commit Gunner Rivers like? His future NC State teammates can explain

A room inside the Renaissance Hotel in Raleigh’s North Hills neighborhood turned into a central meeting point during NC State’s official visits this past weekend. It was here where the Wolfpack’s committed players started to forge a bond over video games and heartfelt conversations. At the center of it all? Fairhope (Ala,) St. Michael Catholic four-star quarterback commit Gunner Rivers. The legacy recruit and son of program legend Philip Rivers isn’t on social media. He’s not a very public person, rather he's one that tends to fly under the radar, despite checking as the No. 123 overall Class of 2027 recruit in in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivers, however, has been communicating with his future teammates via text and phone calls since he committed in late February. But the official visits provided a chance for the signal-caller to craft a deeper connection with those that will be around him upon arriving on campus next year. And, well, he made a positive impression on every single person he crossed paths with during his three-day return trip to NC State for his third stop on campus in the last 15 months.