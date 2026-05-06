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What’s next on NC State women’s basketball’s to-do list as roster-improving process nears finish line

image_6483441 (3)by: Noah Fleischman2 hours agofleischman_noah
Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Ally Tip Off at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Wes Moore during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Ally Tip Off at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

NC State women’s basketball got off to a slow start in adding to its roster ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. But once it earned its first transfer portal commitment two weeks ago, the process has seemed to pick up quite a bit.  The Wolfpack, at this stage, has worked diligently to improve its squad going into next season. After earning a pair of transfer portal commitments from Auburn forward Khady Leye and Colorado guard Desiree Wooten, the program has its sights set on its next priority

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