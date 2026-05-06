What’s next on NC State women’s basketball’s to-do list as roster-improving process nears finish line

NC State women’s basketball got off to a slow start in adding to its roster ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. But once it earned its first transfer portal commitment two weeks ago, the process has seemed to pick up quite a bit. The Wolfpack, at this stage, has worked diligently to improve its squad going into next season. After earning a pair of transfer portal commitments from Auburn forward Khady Leye and Colorado guard Desiree Wooten, the program has its sights set on its next priority