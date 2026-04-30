Where former NC State players have ended up

NC State had nine current players and seven former players or signees enter the transfer portal this spring.

Rising redshirt freshman power forward Zymicah Wilkins ended up being the lone player to return for new coach Justin Gainey.

Now, some of the players that entered the transfer portal would have also left whether former coach Will Wade had returned. Here is a look at the new locations for the Wolfpack players from last year, in past years and who is still looking for a new home.

2025-26 transfers

Matt Able, shooting guard

Able arrived with much fan fare as the On3.com No. 19 overall player in the class of 2025, and the first prep recruit of the Will Wade era. He averaged 8.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game off the bench, and shot 35.5 percent from three-point range. The Wolfpack legacy has transferred to North Carolina and first-year coach Michael Malone.

Terrance Arceneaux, small forward

On3.com ranked Arceneaux at No. 52 coming out of Beaumont (Texas) United High in the class of 2022. He picked Houston and played two years and also redshirted for a year. He was part of the NCAA Tournament runner-up squad at Houston in 2025. He came off the bench in 30 games and averaged 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game at NC State. Arceneaux is slated for George Washington and the Atlantic 10.

Cole Cloer, small forward

NC State has a history of landing highly-ranked players, who never end up playing with the Wolfpack — Sacha Killeya-Jones, Josh Hall, Jalen Lacque, Isaiah Miranda and Mike James. The four-star Cloer, who was ranked No. 52 when he picked NC State, got injured before his senior year at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, and he elected to enroll at mid-semester at NC State and redshirt. Cloer strongly considered Alabama the first time around, and picked the Crimson Tide.

Jerry Deng, power forward

The Norcross (Ga.) High standout did a post-graduate year in Napa, Calif., and then signed with Hampton. He had a successful year and transferred to Florida State for coach Leonard Hamilton’s last year coaching. Deng made the move to NC State, and played the first eight games, and then did a medical redshirt. He averaged 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game. Deng has joined Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway for his fourth stop.

Colt Langdon, small forward

The former Raleigh Millbrook High standout picked Butler and decided to graduate a year early and redshirted with the Bulldogs. Langdon then left to come back home to NC State and he got injured this season and played in six games, last playing at Florida State on Jan. 10. Langdon has transferred to Marshall.

Remaining players

Alyn Breed, point guard

Breed followed Wade from McNeese State and also played three years at Providence. Wade was confident he’d get a waiver for another year of college, but he’s played four full years between Providence and his one year at NC State. Breed averaged 4.5 points and 1.3 assists in 14.8 minutes per game last year.

Paul McNeil, shooting guard

NC State had hoped to get McNeil to come back, but made sure the future was set with the additions of Christian Hammond (Santa Clara), Darius Adams (Maryland) and R.J. Keene (Boise State). McNeil averaged 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, and shot 42.7 percent on three-pointers last winter.

Jayme Kontuniemi, shooting guard

The Helsinki, Finland native redshirted this past season, and a defense-first wing.

Musa Sagnia, power forward

The 6-8 native of Gambia played professionally before he arrived at NC State. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game as the third post player. If remains in the U.S., his best chance to start would be at a mid-major.

Former players/signees in portal

Ismael Diouf, PF, Northern Iowa: The native of Quebec, Canada played college basketball in his country at Laval for two years, and then came to NC State. He averaged 3.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 10.5 minutes for 23-13 Northern Iowa this season, which reached the NCAA Tournament.

R.J. Greer, SG, Davidson: Greer signed with NC State, but following the coaching transition was released from his letter of intent.The 6-3, 175-pound Greer averaged 3.4 points in 6.7 minutes in 17 games played at Davidson. He has moved to the Triad and picked North Carolina-Greensboro. His father, Ricardo Greer Sr., was recently hired as an assistant coach at Pittsburgh, his alma mater.

Bryce Heard, SF, Dayton: The 6-6, 194-pounder from Chicago was originally in the class of 2025, but decided to enroll at NC State a year early. He transferred to Dayton and averaged 6.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game of the 25-12 Flyers. Heard has found school No. 3 and will play at Wichita State.

Mike James, SF, Vanderbilt: The former No. 89-ranked player in the class of 2021, went to Louisville and redshirted. He averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Cardinals in 2023-24. He transferred to NC State and suffered a season-ending knee injury. James transferred to Vanderbilt and averaged 1.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game in 22 contests for the 27-9 Commodores. James has transferred back home to South Florida and hew coach Chris Mack.

Paul Mbiya, C, Kansas: The. 7-0, 245-pounder from the Congo signed with NC State and then quickly asked out of his letter of intent and he picked Kansas, which went 24-11. He averaged 1.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in five minutes per game in 21 contests. Mbiya entered the portal and then after a few weeks decided to return to Kansas.

Isaiah Miranda, C, Long Island: The 7-1, 230-pound Miranda was ranked No. 40 by On3.com coming out of SoCal Academy in Northridge, Calif. The Rhode Island native enrolled at NC State at mid-semester and redshirted. He departed the program following the season, and then had one semester at Oklahoma State in 2023 and one semester at Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2024. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.2 minutes at Long Island and was limited to 13 games. He was out from Jan. 18-March 9. Long Island went 24-11, and Miranda is now looking for college No. 5.

Dennis Parker, SF, Radford: Parker was was ranked No. 101 by On3.com in the class of 2023 coming out of Richmond (Va.) John Marshall. Parker transferred to Radford and averaged 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game, and he shot 37.7 percent on three-pointers. Parker remains unsigned in the portal.