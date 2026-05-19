Where NC State baseball stands in NCAA bracketology heading into ACC Tournament

As NC State prepares to open its ACC Tournament stay at Truist Field in Charlotte against Duke on Tuesday morning (9 a.m., ACCN), the Wolfpack has a clear understanding of what it needs to do to keep its season alive.

It’s pretty simple: Win games.

NC State lost three of its last four ACC series to close the regular season, a slide that put the program squarely on the NCAA Tournament selection bubble. For Elliott Avent’s squad, finding a way to stay in the league tournament for as long as possible is the only way to keep itself on the right side of the cutoff line.

No matter where one looks, the Pack is hanging on by a thread, at the moment. TheWolfpacker.com compiled the three major college baseball bracketology predictions ahead of the ACC Tournament, all of which have NC State as one of the last four teams into the field.

Baseball America placed the Wolfpack as a 3-seed in the Tuscaloosa Regional, hosted by No. 7 national seed Alabama. In that scenario, NC State would face off with No. 26 Coastal Carolina, while Rider would round out the pod. The winner of that weekend would see the victor of the Auburn Regional (No. 7 Auburn, No. 26 Wake Forest, Louisiana and UNF) in the super regional round.

Similarly, On3 also sent the Pack to Tuscaloosa, hosted by the No. 8 national seed Crimson Tide. NC State, in this projection, would face No. 25 Oklahoma State with Bucknell rounding out the pod. The top team from this bracket would square off with the winner of the College Station Regional (No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 22 Cincinnati, UTSA and Tarleton State) the following weekend.

Closing out the pre-ACC Tournament predictions is D1Baseball, which slotted NC State in the Gainesville Regional, hosted by No. 10 national seed Florida. The Wolfpack would face No. 22 Cincinnati in the first game, while Rider would be the fourth team on location. Whichever team won this weekend would face the top squad in the Tallahassee Regional (No. 10 FSU, No. 23 Oklahoma, Troy and Rider) in the Super Regional round.

But before NC State can feel comfortable ahead of Selection Monday on Memorial Day, the Wolfpack is looking to strengthen its case for the NCAA Tournament. The next few days in Charlotte will provide that, likely needing at least one win to have a shot while two or more victories would put the squad in a better spot looking for a regional bid.