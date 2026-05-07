Where NC State baseball stands in NCAA Tournament bracketology with 2 ACC series left

NC State got back on the right track with a critical series win over Miami this past weekend. It featured timely hitting from freshman shortstop Christian Serrano in his first ACC starts, while sophomore reliever Anderson Nance tossed a gem to clinch the final victory.

The Wolfpack, which lost its previous two conference weekends before the Hurricanes visited Raleigh, has now surged back inside the top 40 of the RPI rankings at No. 38 after a quality 3-1 showing last week. NC State now owns 11 combined Quad 1 and Quad 2 victories — as well as five total Quad 3 and Quad 4 losses — coming down the home stretch of the season.

With that in mind, Elliott Avent’s club has re-entered the NCAA Tournament picture with two ACC series remaining at Stanford and home against UNC.

Baseball America, which had the Wolfpack on the outside looking in before the Miami series, placed the program as a 3-seed against 2-seed Nebraska, the No. 19 squad in the bracket, in the Gainesville Regional. The other two teams at that site included No. 14 Florida and 4-seed North Florida.

While NC State is back in the field, Baseball America’s Jacob Rudner warned that the program wasn’t quite out of the woods yet as one of the last four teams in, though it was inching closer to being safely in the field.

“It remains a precarious position, with series at Stanford and at home against North Carolina still to come,” Rudner wrote. “A series win on the West Coast and avoiding a sweep against the Tar Heels should be enough for a team that appears to have stabilized its season against Miami.”

D1 Baseball, the only outlet that didn’t have the program near the bubble, slotted the Pack as a 3-seed against 2-seed USC in the Tuscaloosa Regional. The other two teams in that bracket include top-seeded Alabama, the No. 11 team in the projection, and 4-seed Wright State, who is led by former Wolfpack standout Alex Sogard.

Rounding out the national projections is USA Today, which placed a 3-seeded NC State as one of the last four teams in the field against 2-seed UCF, the No. 24 team in the bracket at the Starkville Regional. The other two teams in the pod include No. 10 Mississippi State and Binghamton.

Should NC State hear its name called once again during the selection show, it will mark the program’s 24th total NCAA appearance under Avent’s guidance over the past three decades. The Wolfpack has made the field of 64 in nine of the last 10 tournaments, including a pair of uns to the College World Series in 2021 and 2024.