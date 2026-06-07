Where NC State baseball’s pro prospects rank on MLB Draft boards after 2026 season

After NC State baseball’s season came to an end at the Auburn Regional last week, it not only marked the end of the Elliott Avent Era, but it also was the likely conclusion of several of the Wolfpack stars collegiate careers. The program expects several of its standout pieces with eligibility remaining to be selected in July’s MLB Draft, looking to add to the 58 that Avent has had selected since 2015. Experts around the country appear to agree with that line of reasoning with just over a month until the event.