Where NC State players rank on ESPN’s big boards ahead of NFL Draft

ESPN’s NFL Draft experts released their final big boards and position rankings of 2026 just ahead of this weekend’s event in Pittsburgh. The pundits’ opinions listed seven NC State players that are looking to earn a coveted roster spot after their collegiate careers came to an end.

The following rankings aren’t projected landing spots in a mock draft, per se, rather they’re listed based on what the analysts believe based on the players’ pure talent level.

Here’s where the Wolfpack’s players checked in on the last set of rankings ahead of Thursday’s first round.

Jordan Reid’s Top 499 players

Reid, who has been an ESPN draft analyst since _, compiled his list of the top 499 players in this year’s selection pool. He listed five NC State players within that criteria, putting an expected draft grade on each one in the process.

Mel Kiper’s Big Board

Kiper, a longtime stalwart in the industry, has been a part of ESPN’s draft coverage since _. He put together his big board, listing the top 150 prospects regardless of position, while then breaking down each position group individually as well. Kiper included seven Wolfpack players in his evaluation process.

Joly: No. 105 overall

By position:

Joly: No. 3 TE

Cody Hardy : No. 20 TE

: No. 20 TE Cleveland: No. 23 DT

Fordham: No. 27 LB

Slone: No. 28 EDGE

Marshall: No. 46 CB

Wesley Grimes: No. 65 WR

Additionally, Field Yates listed Joly as the No. 1 H-Back prospect in the draft, while Matt Miller ranked him as the No. 5 tight end available this year.

NC State’s NFL Draft history

Since Dave Doeren took over at NC State ahead of the 2013 season, the Wolfpack has had 27 players selected in the NFL Draft. Here’s a look at who has heard their name called over the past 13 years.

2014: DB Dontae Johnson (4th round, No. 129 overall, San Francisco 49ers)

2016: OG Joe Thuney (3rd round, No. 78, New England Patriots), QB Jacoby Brissett (3rd round, No. 91, New England Patriots), DB Juston Burris (4th round, No. 118, New York Jets)

2017: DB Josh Jones (2nd round, No. 61, Green Bay Packers), DB Jack Tocho (7th round, No. 245, Minnesota Vikings), RB Matthew Dayes (7th round, No. 252, Cleveland Browns)

2018: DE Bradley Chubb (1st round, No. 5, Denver Broncos), DT B.J. Hill (3rd round, No. 69, New York Giants), DT Justin Jones (3rd round, No. 84, Los Angeles Chargers), RB Nyheim Hines (4th round, No. 104, Indianapolis Colts), DE Kentavius Street (4th round, No. 128, San Francisco 49ers), OT Will Richardson (4th round, No. 129, Jacksonville Jaguars), FB Jaylen Samuels (5th round, No. 165, Pittsburgh Steelers)

2019: C Garrett Bradbury (1st round, No. 18, Minnesota Vikings), LB Germaine Pratt (3rd round, No. 72, Cincinnati Bengals), QB Ryan Finley (4th round, No. 104, Cincinnati Bengals), WR Kelvin Harmon (6th round, No. 206, Washington Redskins)

2020: DT Larrell Murchison (5th round, No. 174, Tennessee Titans), DE James Smith-Williams(7th round, No. 229, Washington Redskins)

2021: DT Alim McNeill (3rd round, No. 72, Detroit Lions)

2022: OT Ikem Ekwonu (1st round, No. 6, Carolina Panthers), P Trenton Gill (7th round, No. 255, Chicago Bears)

2023: OG Chandler Zavala (4th round, No. 114, Carolina Panthers)

2024: LB Payton Wilson (3rd round, No. 98, Pittsburgh Steelers), OG Dylan McMahon (6th round, No. 190, Philadelphia Eagles)2025: OT Anthony Belton (2nd round, No. 54, Green Bay Packers)