Where NC State’s former blue-chip transfer portal additions would have ranked in Pack’s respective recruiting classes

NC State’s transfer portal approach appeared to be two-fol — adding experienced players, while also bringing in high-upside former blue-chip prospects — over the past month. In turn, that led to 18 commitments from all over the country. But as the Pack added to its 2026 roster, it acquired several former top-300 recruits to bolster its squad going forward. Here’s a look at where they would have ranked in the respective high school recruiting classes at NC State. Note: All rankings are according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.