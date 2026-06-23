Where NC State’s NBA hopefuls are trending ahead of 2026 draft

The Will Wade Era at NC State was short-lived. It lasted a total of 366 days, marking the fewest days on the job by any Wolfpack men’s basketball coach in program history, before he bolted for LSU in March.

But even though Wade, a confident yet brash coach, was only in Raleigh for one season, he still has the potential to surpass the number of NBA draft picks that Kevin Keatts turned out in his seven seasons. The bar wasn’t high, yet Wade is on the precipice of topping his total after 12 months in Raleigh.

All it will take is one Pack player to hear his name called in this week’s NBA Draft, likely in Wednesday’s second round. And after sleuthing the internet to look at the top mock drafts from experts around the country, NC State has a good chance to have a player selected this week.

Enter senior guard Quadir Copeland.

The former Syracuse and McNeese transfer is projected to be a backend second-round selection, according to ESPN, Sports Illustrated and Tankathon.

ESPN slotted Copeland as the No. 53 overall pick to the Houston Rockets, while Sports Illustrated placed him at No. 58 to the New Orleans Pelicans and Tankathon had him as the final pick of the draft to the Washington Wizards.

Although Copeland was viewed as a bench player coming out of the transfer portal last offseason, he established himself as NC State’s go-to point guard in a breakout final season of eligibility. He posted a career-best 13.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists on a 49.4 percent shooting clip during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Philadelphia, Pa., native’s standout senior year launched his name into the draft conversation, likely finding his way towards a two-way contract, if he’s selected.

“Copeland followed Will Wade from McNeese State to NC State and became the Wolfpack’s best player, showcasing his unique appeal as a bigger ballhandler who makes plays for others and makes a real impact on the defensive end,” Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney wrote. “He has been largely a non-shooter throughout his career but threw in a few threes as a senior in unguarded situations. He has an outside shot at finding an NBA role, but seems more likely to be a highly effective G League point guard.”

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie, meanwhile, slotted Copeland as the No. 58 overall player in the draft pool in his top-100 rankings earlier this month. He, like Sweeney, had a similar take on Copeland’s professional prospects within the NBA landscape.

“You want to buy into Copeland’s natural skill level and feel for the game. He’s a talented player. But he also makes poor decisions too often and needs to find better ways to score efficiently, either from the interior or from beyond the 3-point line,” Vecenie said. “And yet, it can’t be ignored that the talent is there for him to figure this out. It would be reasonable for a team to give him a two-way contract to see if it can work on the shot and his defensive engagement. I’m not sure he’d be a priority two-way guy for me, but I’m at least open to it.”

In addition to Copeland, Vecenie ranked senior forward Darrion Williams as the No. 80 overall player on his top 100 entering this week’s draft. The former Texas Tech transfer, who showed up on Wade’s squad to boost his NBA stock, logged 14.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in a down year to cap his collegiate career.

As it stands now, it appears that Copeland is NC State’s only true contender to be picked in this week’s NBA Draft. And if he is, Wade will have churned out more picks than his predecessor did in his more than a half dozen years at the helm of the Wolfpack.