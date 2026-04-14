Where NC State’s NFL Draft prospects landed on Dane Brugler’s ‘The Beast’ list

The NFL Draft is fast approaching. It’s just 10 days away, and NC State has several players eagerly awaiting hearing their name called to begin the next step of their football careers.

But before the selections start streaming in, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote scouting reports for more than 2,000 prospects in this year’s draft in his annual release of “The Beast.”

Here’s a look at what Brugler wrote about NC State’s professional hopefuls heading into this year’s draft.

TE Justin Joly — No. 5 tight end

Joly, who was the top transfer portal tight end when he committed to NC State ahead of the 2024 season, emerged as one of the Wolfpack’s top offensive weapons in his two seasons on campus. The former UConn transfer caught 92 passes for 1,150 yards and 11 touchdowns in his pair of campaigns in Raleigh, powered by a seven-score senior season this past fall (second most by any FBS tight end).

The Brewster, N.Y., native, in turn, is one of the top players at his position in this year’s draft. He has attracted attention from a majority of the NFL, especially after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, where he was named the tight end MVP of the week.

Brugler appears to be a fan of Joly.

“Joly is a versatile pass catcher, because of his athleticism, ball skills and upside as a three-level threat,” Brugler wrote. “Built in the mold of Jonnu Smith, he is more Robin than Batman and ideally suited as a “move” tight end in a 12-personnel offense.”

Strengths: “Solidly built, with muscle definition in his quads, bubble and upper half,” Brugler wrote. “Athletic for the position and looks like a big wide receiver in space … Speed to work vertically down the seam or rail … Coordinated shake at the top of routes to stack or gain a step of separation … Outstanding focus and physicality to finish in traffic (71.4 percent success rate on contested windows) … Drops decreased each season (just 2 percent in 2025) … Has a knack for working himself open on scramble drills … Competes as a blocker, especially downfield to spring his teammates … Effective on wham blocks and as a lead blocker … Worked hard to add 60 pounds over past four years (weighed 190 as high school senior) … NFL scouts describe him as a “consistent worker” with a “competitive and charismatic” personality.’

Weaknesses: “Average height/length and won’t have a size advantage over most NFL linebackers,” Brugler wrote. “Needs to be more of a technician with route pacing and body language to avoid tipping his path … A lot of quick-game plays to scheme him open (66.6 percent of 2025 targets came within 9 yards of the line) … Unproven as a downfield threat (just four targets of 20-plus yards in 2025) … Goes down on first contact too often — tape lacked YAC production … Not a power player as an inline blocker and has a few misses as a screen blocker in space … Wasn’t used on special teams outside of field goal units … Missed one game and parts of others as a senior because of a strained left quad (Oct. 2025).”

Brugler’s grade: 3rd or 4th round pick

DT Brandon Cleveland – No. 19 defensive tackle

The most-used defensive lineman over the past two seasons, logging more than 1,000 snaps in the process, Cleveland put together a consistent final pair of years at NC State. He totaled 72 tackles, including 10.5 for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Cleveland’s ability to stop the run in the middle of the line caught the attention of NFL teams. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine to get in front of all 32 squads, looking to boost his draft stock in the process.

Brugler views him as a player that can fill the middle of a defensive line at the next level, when needed, against the run.

“Cleveland is more plugger than playmaker, with the leverage and play strength to control the point of attack,” Brugler wrote. “He might not have enough upside for some schemes, but he can fight for a rotational spot patrolling the A-gaps.”

Strengths: “Carries his weight well, with quality bulk in his upper and lower halves,” Brugler wrote. “Adequate quickness to initiate contact with heavy hands … Firm base — holds his ground versus base blocks … Strong tackling hands, and doesn’t let ball carriers off the hook … Adequate range to work up/down the line versus the run … Decent bend and fluidity for his size on loops and games … Flashes club/swipe move to soften edges of blocks … Not super vocal as a leader, but won’t rock the boat … Solid work habits — added nearly 50 pounds after enrolling at NC State.”

Weaknesses: “Mediocre length leads to delays discarding blocks,” Brugler wrote. “Lacks creativity and burst as a pass rusher … Bag of tricks needs more counter maneuvers … Late to read block movement at times … Needs to continue developing instincts to defend against down blocks or cutbacks … Would like to see more consistent snap-to-snap urgency.”

Brugler’s grade: 6th round pick

EDGE Cian Slone – No. 38 EDGE

After earning his way to the FBS level at Utah State following two seasons at the junior college level, NC State brought in Cian Slone to fill the critical JACK spot in D.J. Eliot’s defense for his final year of eligibility.

Slone, who made the transition to an outside linebacker role with the Wolfpack, was a productive spring addition. He logged 61 total tackles, including 6.5 for a loss, with 1.5 sacks, an interception and two passes defended in all 13 games at NC State.

The Rocklin, Calif., native impressed enough to earn an invitation to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. He looked to use momentum that outing, along with a strong showing at NC State’s Pro Day with a 4.66 40-yard dash and 23 bench press reps to boost his draft stock.

Brugler, the longtime evaluator, likes Slone’s motor on the field and believes that is what will help him stick with a team at the next level.

“Slone is an effort-based player with a developing pass rush skill, but he comes with questions about his best scheme/positional fit,” Brugler wrote. “Making noise as a third-down pass rusher is likely going to be the best role in which to prove his worth as a rookie.”

Strengths: “Plays with good joint flexibility and athletic twitch,” Brugler wrote. “Urgent in how he gets off the ball and into his pass rush … Attacks blockers’ hands and has a few different moves in his bag … Relentless play speed, both in open field and when closing in the pocket … Plays with violence in run game, containing wide and working back inside … Good use of shoulder turn to slice gaps and disrupt run-game flow … Seeks out collisions in run game to maintain his gap … Good feedback about how he works and invests in training.”

Weaknesses: “High cut and thin through midsection and lower body,” Brugler wrote. “Below-average arm length will be more noticeable vs. NFL blocking talent … Struggles to unlock counter moves once neutralized … More physical than strong — can be engulfed by blockers on the edge … Below-average backfield production for a pass rusher … Not enough on tape to feel great about him dropping and covering space … Amped-up play style leads to excess missed tackles (see Pitt and Memphis tapes) … Injured ACL twice in high school.”

Brugler’s grade: 7th round pick or undrafted free agent

Other NC State players (all rankings are among position group)

P Caden Noonkester: No. 22

LB Caden Fordham: No. 50

TE Cody Hardy: No. 51

CB Devon Marshall: No. 54

EDGE Sabastian Harsh: No. 59

LB Sean Brown: No. 77

WR Wesley Grimes: No. 85

OG Anthony Carter Jr.: No. 104

TE Dante Daniels: No. 111

DT Chazz Wallace: No. 158

EDGE Travali Price: No. 161

S JJ Johnson: No. 168

EDGE Tra Thomas: No. 171

CB Jamel Johnson: No. 233