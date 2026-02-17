Where NC State’s roster stands after pair of late transfer portal additions

Although it seemed like NC State's transfer portal movement was about done, the Wolfpack added a pair of depth additions this week to bolster its roster for the 2026 roster. Dave Doeren's squad picked up pledges from Coastal Carolina transfer quarterback Tad Hudson and UT-Martin offensive tackle Jai'Lun Hampton on Sunday and Monday, respectively. The Pack has now brought in 20 transfer portal players this offseason to gear up for a critical campaign this fall. Here’s a look at the team’s roster count, scholarship numbers and more at this stage of the offseason.