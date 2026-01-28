Where NC State's roster stands after pair of Miami transfer portal additions

NC State's transfer portal activity wasn't going to end quietly. Instead, the Wolfpack closed the three-week period of college football's free agency with a bang as it nabbed a pair of commitments from Miami transfers: linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. and wide receiver Joshisa Trader. The Pack now owns 18 transfer portal commitments, breaking down to the following: five wideouts, two cornerbacks, two offensive linemen, two tight ends, two linebackers, a safety, a running back, a pass rusher and a punter. Here's a look at the team's roster count, scholarship numbers and more at this stage of the offseason.