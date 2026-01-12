Where NC State's roster stands on first day of spring semester classes

Students returned to NC State's campus just west of downtown Raleigh this weekend ahead of the university's first day of classes. Many of those that came back to town were football players, including several transfer portal additions that moved in for the first time as members of the Wolfpack. With that in mind, it's time to reset the Pack's roster going into the 2026 season. The team will have a different look to it with many program stalwarts exhausting their eligibility after the 31-7 win over Memphis at the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, Fla., last month. Here's a look at the team's roster count, scholarship numbers and more at this stage of the offseason.