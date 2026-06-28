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Where things stand with Marshall transfer DT Katron Evans’ NCAA waiver to play for NC State in 2026

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Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
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KaTron Evans
(Photo credit: NC State Athletics)

When NC State signed Marshall transfer nose guard Katron Evans during the January portal window, the program knew he was going to need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play in the 2026 campaign. And, at the time, it seemed like it would be an open-and-shut case.  Evans, who spent the previous five years on a roster at three different programs with a redshirt in 2022, played just one game between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns due to a series of family tragedies that hindered his performance in the classroom.  NC State, which filed a waiver for him in January, is looking to get the 2023 season back for Evans since he didn’t appear in a game that year. But, so far, the NCAA has yet to give the Wolfpack an answer on if he can play for a sixth season or not.

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