The Wolfpacker Football
Where things stand with Marshall transfer DT Katron Evans’ NCAA waiver to play for NC State in 2026
When NC State signed Marshall transfer nose guard Katron Evans during the January portal window, the program knew he was going to need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play in the 2026 campaign. And, at the time, it seemed like it would be an open-and-shut case. Evans, who spent the previous five years on a roster at three different programs with a redshirt in 2022, played just one game between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns due to a series of family tragedies that hindered his performance in the classroom. NC State, which filed a waiver for him in January, is looking to get the 2023 season back for Evans since he didn’t appear in a game that year. But, so far, the NCAA has yet to give the Wolfpack an answer on if he can play for a sixth season or not.