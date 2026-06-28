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Who are the best cornerbacks NC State will play against in 2026?

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Noah Fleischman@fleischman_noah
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Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) celebrates with his teammates after his interception against Kentucky in the second half Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cards were rolling 27-0 through the fourth quarter.
Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) celebrates with his teammates after his interception against Kentucky in the second half Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cards were rolling 27-0 through the fourth quarter. © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College football rosters tend to look different on a yearly basis with the transfer portal’s popularity in building a team. NC State will see some familiar faces on the opposing sidelines this fall, but it will also face off with players it’s never battled against until now.  TheWolfpacker.com is ranking each opposing position group that the program will square off with in the 2026 campaign. Today’s set of players to look at? Cornerbacks.

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