Who former NC State basketball standouts are playing for during NBA Summer League

Even though NC State hasn’t had an NBA draft pick since Dennis Smith Jr. went ninth overall in 2017, nor does it have any current players on a full-time contract with a team, the Wolfpack has four former players looking to prove themselves in the Las Vegas summer league over the next 10 days.

Explosive guard Quadir Copeland is the only one of the bunch that inked a two-way contract, signing with the Houston Rockets after he went undrafted.

Copeland, who arrived at NC State as a likely bench player this time last year, emerged as the team’s most-important player rather quickly. He asserted himself as the Pack’s best playmaking guard, averaging a career-best 13.9 points and 6.5 assists to put himself firmly on the NBA’s radar.

The former Syracuse and McNeese transfer will suit up with the Rockets to look to keep himself in the mix with the franchise this summer. A positive summer league showing to build off his senior year momentum could do a world of wonders for Copeland to stick in the NBA.

Copeland isn’t the only former NC State player on the Rockets’ summer league roster. He’s joined by forward Ben Middlebrooks, who played a key role on the Wolfpack’s 2024 Final Four squad. The former Clemson transfer averaged 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds during the program’s mad dash through March, which was highlighted by scoring 21 points against Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Middlebrooks spent his first professional season with the Norrkoping Dolphins in the Swedish Basketligan, where he averaged 7.0 points and 6.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes across 45 appearances this past season. He scored in double figures 30 times, including a season-best 32 points with five made 3-pointers against Boras on Nov. 22.

In addition to the duo lacing up their shoes for Houston, former Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman will play for the Orlando Magic, while former NC State forward Jack Clark is set to compete with the Golden State Warriors.

Holloman, who arrived at NC State via the transfer portal after three seasons at Michigan State, averaged 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his lone season with the Wolfpack. Clark, meanwhile, spent the 2022-23 season at NC State before he transferred to Clemson and VCU to complete his collegiate career.

Schedules for former NC State players at NBA Summer League

Houston Rockets (Copeland and Middlebrooks)

July 10: vs. Denver Nuggets (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

July 11: vs. Toronto Raptors (9:30 p.m. ET, Prime)

July 14: vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4:00 p.m. ET, Prime)

July 16: vs. Brooklyn Nets (4:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Orlando Magic (Holloman)

July 9: vs. Charlotte Hornets (7:30 p.m. ET, Prime)

July 11: vs. Miami Heat (3:30 p.m. ET, Prime)

July 12: vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

July 15: vs. Philadelphia 76ers (4:00 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Golden State Warriors (Clark)

July 9: vs. Dallas Mavericks (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

July 12: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6:00 p.m. ET, Prime)

July 14: vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)

July 16: vs. New York Knicks (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)