Who is the best quarterback NC State will face in 2026? Ranking the opposing signal-callers on the schedule

Transfers are everywhere in today’s age of college football. Some rosters look like a revolving door from year to year, which has impacted the opposing quarterbacks NC State will see this coming fall. After all, the Wolfpack is set to face off with eight portal signal-callers in their first season with their respective programs. TheWolfpacker.com ranked the 12 quarterbacks by level of difficulty to match up with as the program prepares for a new campaign this fall.