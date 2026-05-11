Why 3-star DL Julius LaRosa III committed to NC State despite picking up late offer from Wolfpack

Jacksonville (Fla.) University Christian three-star defensive lineman Julius LaRosa III isn’t an under-the-radar type recruit, holding offers from the likes of Tennessee and UCLA. So when NC State assistant Elisha Shaw initially offered just 27 days ago, he was surprised by how long it took the Wolfpack to enter the mix. “In my head, when it first happened, I was like, ‘Why so late?’” LaRosa said in a phone interview with TheWolfpacker.com. “But it was like a blessing in disguise.” Even though NC State jumped into his recruitment later than nearly every other program, it was the Wolfpack that won out in the end. LaRosa, less than a month after earning the offer, committed following his official visit this weekend.