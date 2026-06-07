Why 3-star S Alex Scott committed to NC State following official visit: 'There was no place like it'

Lyons (Ga.) Toombs County three-star safety Alex Scott journeyed around the ACC over the past three weeks on official visits. He stopped by Louisville and Virginia Tech before making the trek to NC State this weekend as he looked to find a program that fit him the best. There were sit-down meetings with the likes of Jeff Brohm, James Franklin and Dave Doeren, but in the end, it was the Wolfpack that crafted the deepest relationship. And, to be frank, Scott felt the most comfortable in Raleigh. Scott, the No. 80 safety prospect in the nation, committed to NC State following his official visit. He announced the news via social media Sunday afternoon after getting back to the Peach State from the Murphy Center.