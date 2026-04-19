Why Hofstra transfer PG Preston Edmead committed to NC State: 'I love the school'

Preston Edmead didn’t have a hype-driven high school recruitment like some around the country. He only held five offers out of Easthampton (Mass.) Williston Northampton, leading him to stay on Long Island when he chose to play at Hofstra as a zero-star recruit. But after a breakout freshman season with the Pride, earning CAA Rookie of the Year honors to help pace the program to its first NCAA Tournament bid in 25 years, Edmead became one of the more-coveted playmakers in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound point guard’s phone buzzed non-stop. He joked that nearly every college program reached out to try to get him on their campus. As a result, Edmead took a visit to Oregon before arriving at NC State on Friday. And, well, he saw what he needed to in Raleigh. Edmead committed on the spot, announcing his decision via social media just after 9 a.m. Saturday morning.