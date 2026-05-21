Why JUCO CB Dy'Lan Johnson committed to NC State over LSU: 'They don’t sugarcoat anything'

Coming out of Baldwyn (Miss.) High, cornerback Dy’Lan Johnson held offers from nearly every in-state junior college in a football-rich region for two-year institutions. He coveted a Division I scholarship offer, but the quarterback-turned-defensive back didn’t even garner interest at that level. Johnson, who hails from a town of 3,100 people in northern Mississippi, the junior college route was a prime opportunity to prove himself. As he put it, not many players from his area even make it that far, but he was determined to reach his ultimate goal of playing on the biggest stage possible. That mindset, one with the chip the size of a boulder on his shoulder, motivated Johnson at Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba Community College last fall. He impressed when healthy, but injuries limited him to just 10 total tackles in six games played. And, to be frank, Johnson believed he’d have to spend a second season at the junior college level by the time the season came to an end. That, however, changed as FBS programs came calling to boost their rosters ahead of the 2026 campaign. Troy was the first to offer in late January, but then the floodgates opened as Kansas State, NC State and LSU all offered in a two-week span at the end of April into early May, while Auburn showed significant interest. This was what Johnson hoped for as a high school recruit, and it finally arrived — just a year later than what he was hoping.