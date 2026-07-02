Why NC State coach Dave Doeren picked RB Duke Scott to wear No. 1: ‘He’s earned our team’s respect’

NC State coach Dave Doeren sat down with junior running back Duke Scott just before spring practice opened in February. The conversation was focused on how the former four-star recruit could take full advantage of rising to the Wolfpack’s starting spot in the backfield. While he appeared more than prepared to take the reins of the role with his on-field talent after posting a pair of 100-yard rushing efforts in his only two starts last fall, Doeren had a different task for Scott. It’s his third year in the program, so instead of waiting for someone else to speak up, the 14th-year coach wanted his running back to take a key role in the team’s leadership. “He’s a very quiet, soft-spoken guy,” Doeren said of Scott this spring. “The challenge I’ve given to Duke is to take his voice to another level with his teammates and to be able to utilize the platform he’s created with his work ethic, with his talent and with his production on the field.” Scott, at the time, seemed to embrace the assignment. “I just try to be the best leader that I personally can be,” Scott said. “I know I’m different from a lot of guys, so I’ve just got to do the best I can.” Well, it appears that Scott performed well enough by pushing himself out of his comfort zone this spring. In turn, he landed the coveted No. 1 NC State jersey, which is awarded to a hand-selected player that Doeren believes “exhibits elite work ethic and practice and training habits, while also serving as an exemplary leader.”