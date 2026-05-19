Why NC State coach Elliott Avent believes his team still belongs in NCAA Tournament after blowout loss to Duke

CHARLOTTE — NC State coach Elliott Avent and his coaching staff spent upwards of nine hours compiling an NCAA Tournament resume inside their offices at Doak Field on Sunday following a critical regular-season finishing win over No. 2 North Carolina.

Once they were done, the 30th-year skipper went home to his Raleigh-area home before sending the finished product to several of his colleagues in college baseball all around the country. He wanted their input of where they thought the Pack stood before making the 165-mile drive to the ACC Tournament at Truist Field.

The common opinion, according to Avent? “You should be a lock, unless there’s a lot of upsets in conference tournaments.”

Even though NC State lost 21-12 to last-place Duke in the opening round of the league tournament Tuesday morning, Avent still believes his team belongs in the NCAA Tournament. It’s what he thought after beating the Tar Heels three days before, and that opinion hasn’t changed.

“We played the toughest schedule in the ACC,” Avent said, still donning his red NC State baseball undershirt after the 4 hour, 22 minute marathon against the Blue Devils. “To get 14 wins with the toughest schedule in the ACC definitely gets us to a regional bid, unless there are tons of upsets in conference tournaments.”

The conference strength of schedule is the figure that NC State is looking to hang its hat on over the next half dozen days before the selection committee announces the bracket. It’s featured prominently in the Wolfpack’s game notes, too, even though the team’s RPI is set to drop near No. 50 nationally after its loss to the Blue Devils.

Avent’s squad played seven of the top eight teams in the regular season standings, while it did not have the bottom four (or four of the last six) on the schedule this spring. The program is touting that despite the hardest schedule in the league, it was the only squad among the four toughest in the ACC to finish inside the top 10 of the standings with its ninth-place finish after the regular season.

In addition to the top strength of schedule in the league, NC State turned in the No. 26 toughest overall schedule of any team in the country. While that was the case, the Wolfpack did not win a series away from Doak Field and it dropped three of its last four ACC weekends as it skidded into the postseason.

For Avent, who is in the final year of his current contract and has not received an extension to this point, being able to coach this year’s team for at least one more weekend is at the top of his mind. It’s a squad whose heart and toughness he’s admired throughout the spring, which included having Jacob Dudan and Ryan Marohn to miss their last 11 starts in conference play combined, and Avent wants to see this squad together once more.

“It would mean everything to me,” Avent said of coaching in a regional this season. “I believe you should get what you deserve in life, you don’t always get that, I understand that. … What these guys have done the last 10, 12 or 14 weeks, in all my years of coaching, it’s why you coach. Yeah, we need to take this team to a regional. This is a regional team.”

Avent did take it one step further. The Wolfpack’s pitching staff has been taxed due to the injuries, lately, and a pair of short weeks didn’t make it any easier. He believes with the extended rest going into a regional next weekend, NC State would be primed to make noise.

That includes having a rotation of right-handers Heath Andrews (who allowed six runs on eight hits in 3.2 innings in the loss to Duke just five days removed from his last start) and Anderson Nance, and lefty Cooper Consiglio fully rested and ready to go as deep into games as possible. While they’d need to piece together a bullpen, which could get a boost from Marohn’s possible return, Avent’s opinion was quite clear — a Super Regional could be in reach.

“When we’re able to get our pitching in order, and maybe get Marohn back, then I think this is a team that can win a regional,” Avent said. “It would mean everything.”

But, first, NC State needs to make the field of 64 teams. The Wolfpack will be on the bubble going into Memorial Day’s selection show, and there will be plenty of uneasiness in waiting for the next six days.