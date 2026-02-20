Why NC State coach Wes Moore thinks his whole team ‘can play harder’ after loss at No. 9 Duke

DURHAM — NC State coach Wes Moore walked into the Cameron Indoor Stadium media room and channeled his inner Dennis Green, the former Arizona Cardinals head coach, after an 83-65 loss at No. 9 Duke.

“They are who we thought they were,” Moore said, referring to Green’s viral 2006 postgame rant, as he pointed out why the Blue Devils rolled to the win. “They defend and they rebound. We knew coming into the game rebounding was going to be an important part of it, and we didn’t get that done.”

Duke did what it usually does to blow past NC State. The Blue Devils dominated the glass with a 41-25 advantage, while they limited the Wolfpack to less than 18 points in three of the four quarters. It was a game that Moore’s squad never truly threatened to take the lead, though it did use a 16-2 third-quarter run to cut the deficit to 6 in a furious rally it wasn’t able to sustain going into the fourth period.

Moore, a usually laidback coach, appeared frustrated after the loss at Duke. It marked his team’s second straight road loss after it fell at Notre Dame 79-67 on Sunday in similar fashion. The Irish punched the Wolfpack with a 30-point second quarter, which appeared yet again against the Blue Devils, who scored 28 in the opening 10 minutes.

The 13th-year coach knows that won’t cut it come the postseason, but NC State is fighting to claim a double-bye in next month’s ACC Tournament, making each remaining regular season game just as important as the elimination tilts that are coming in a few weeks. As it stands now, the Wolfpack is fifth in the conference standings, needing to make up ground to move inside the top four to begin play in the league quarterfinals.

But to get to that point, NC State needs to make strides in its game — and quickly — if it wants to have another long run in the postseason. And Moore, a straightforward coach, shared his blunt assessment of where his team stands after back-to-back double-digit losses.

“I think our whole team can play harder,” Moore said. “I’ll be honest, this is crunch time. And this is a tough time because we’re not quite at March yet and we’ve been going a long time. February is what I call the dog days of the season. But we can’t wait til March.

“We’re in a dogfight to get the double bye. Right now, we’re behind it. We’re in a position where we control our own destiny. We’ve got to find that extra gear. It’s not just one person, our whole team has got to find that.”

A key part of the needed growth — avoiding settling for jump shots — appeared in the loss at Duke. NC State was able to find success by driving in the paint, earning foul calls in the process, in the first half. Despite that success, the Wolfpack quickly reverted back to its affinity for fadeaways shortly after.

Moore grew frustrated with his squad’s approach, using the next stoppage in play to say that the next player to take a fadeaway would have a seat on the bench. His message worked, at times, as the Wolfpack scored 42 of its 65 points in the paint, but the constant 1-on-1 offense left Moore displeased with what he saw.

After all, the Wolfpack turned in just five assists and missed all six of its 3-point shots to mark its first loss without a made triple since the team went 0-for-7 in a 65-51 loss at Duke on Jan. 18, 2007. Add in the lack of rebounding effort, including the fact that Duke point guard Taina Mair logged 11 rebounds, which was more than NC State starting post players Khamil Pierre and Tilda Trygger combined to corral (7), and Moore was concerned about his team’s play.

NC State has a lot of work to do in a short amount of time. Syracuse, which currently sits in third place of the ACC standings, is set to pay the Wolfpack a visit Sunday afternoon. The team has a chance to earn the double-bye that it wants, but to do so, playing harder is the utmost priority for Moore and his staff to get out of his team.

A man full of analogies, Moore turned to one of his more-often used comparisons as he challenged his team to improve its compete level coming down the stretch.

“They say they’re dogs. What kind of dog are we?” Moore said. “I keep bringing that up. We’ve got to be Doberman or whatever. We can’t be Chihuahuas.”