Why NC State coach Will Wade saw his team’s late-game execution woes coming in loss to Miami
Will Wade likes to use metaphors as he talks. They tend to reflect how he’s feeling in the moment, whether it’s positive or negative. And after watching his team blow a 7-point lead inside the final minute in a 77-76 loss to Miami, NC State’s first-year coach pulled out a new one. “I could see it coming. It’s like reading a coloring book, it’s so easy to read,” said a dejected Wade following his team’s second straight loss. “We’ve just got some guys like that that are so easy to read. It’s disappointing, but it’s who we are.”