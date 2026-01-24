Why NC State ‘did a poor job’ defending offensive rebounds in win at Pitt

It was like an avalanche. One after another, Pitt sent bodies at the offensive glass early and often, and as a result, racked up easy rebounds at will in the opening stages of a noon tilt against NC State in the Steel City. Whatever the Panthers wanted, it seemed like they were able to get after missed shots. After all, the home squad struggled to knock down its first attempt, but its ability to clean up its misses with offensive rebounds helped keep it afloat against an overpowering Wolfpack squad. By the first media timeout, Pitt already gathered seven offensive rebounds, which set the tone for what was to come the rest of the way. And despite the Panthers corralling a season-most 27 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points, NC State was able to earn a gritty 81-72 win Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center. “Quite frankly, not the effort we would like, but we’re never going to apologize for winning,” Wolfpack coach Will Wade said during his postgame radio interview. “We’ll take the win and get ready for Syracuse on Tuesday.”