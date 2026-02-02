Why NC State has become a top-10 3-point shooting offense nationally under Will Wade

Paul McNeil rose and fired a triple from right wing, just ahead of NC State’s bench inside Wake Forest's Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. As the ball reached its apex on the sophomore’s rainbow of a shot, Wolfpack point guard Quadir Copeland started to dance in place. He knew it was good before it was remotely even close to falling through the rim after a brief stint high above the playing surface. NC State’s confidence level in its go-to 3-point shooter has been high all season, but this small moment in the Wolfpack’s 96-78 romp over Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon just proved how much it truly is. And the team has good reason to have immense belief. But not just in McNeil, who had his veteran playmaking guard giddy as he knocked down his fourth of six triples against the Demon Deacons, rather its sky high for any player that elects to fire a shot from the perimeter. “It doesn’t matter if the first shot went in or not, the next shot is going in,” McNeil said after his season-high 28 point performance to complete the season sweep of Wake Forest. “That’s our mindset and mentality.”