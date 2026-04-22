Why NC State made 3-star DB Jameer Cantrell’s top 6 ahead of official visits

Buford (Ga.) three-star defensive back Jameer Cantrell is beginning to focus his recruitment on a handful of schools that are pushing for him to join their class. He recently trimmed his list to just a half dozen programs to zero in on heading into a critical spring and summer. NC State made his initial cut, joined by Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Vanderbilt and Wake Forest. But how did Cantrell come up with this list? It boils down to which programs he has been able to grow close with over the past two years.