Why NC State RHP Jacob Dudan is 'definitely ready' to enter weekend starting rotation

NC State right-hander Jacob Dudan toed the rubber and took a deep breath, standing on the mound at Doak Field on a recent sunny February afternoon. He struggled to land his mid-90s fastball and devastating slider for strikes in the first inning of this intrasquad scrimmage, but instead of getting in his head, the junior worked through it.

Dudan didn’t appar to panic on the mound after giving up a smattering of hits to the Wolfpack’s starting lineup. He was able to get out of the frame relatively quickly, returning to the home dugout on the first base side to reset himself before going back out there for three more frames.

Although his primary pitches weren’t landing for strikes in the first, he was able to dial them in during his warm-up tosses ahead of the rest of his frames, and it was smooth sailing from then on out. After that, he looked the part of what the half dozen MLB scouts in attendance were looking for out of him.

In all, Dudan allowed three runs on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts across the 13 batters he faced in this preseason tune-up, including a 1-2-3 inning in the second that seemed to be like riding a bike.

Dudan, who will enter the Pack’s weekend starting rotation for the first time in his career this spring, believed that sequence in the scrimmage was a way for him to prove that he can make adjustments on the fly.

“It’s huge,” Dudan said, “the development there.”

A year ago, Dudan’s first four outings didn’t go according to plan. He entered the year as one of the top high-leverage relievers in the nation, but after a pair of blown saves against Liberty and Canisius, he was lost on the mound with 10 runs allowed (six earned) in just 2.2 innings of work. Dudan’s usual outgoing confidence dissipated, leaving him searching for answers. But after an early-March chat with NC State pitching coach Clint Chrysler, Dudan regained his form.

The Huntersville, N.C., native used a refreshed mindset to keep going, and it paid dividends. Dudan allowed just one run over his next 12 outings, tossing 17.2 innings with just six hits allowed with six walks, 30 strikeouts and only two doubles. His three-strikeout one-inning save over then-No. 2 Clemson on April 26 was the headlining performance.

That combination of events was helpful to his self-belief, and Dudan has only grown from it there. No longer is he second-guessing himself on the mound. Now, Dudan believes he can do his job at an extremely high level, which is exactly what the Wolfpack is looking to see from him in a starting role this season.

And while Dudan has noticed his development, he wasn’t the only one to see it. Redshirt junior catcher Drew Lanphere, who has spent countless hours catching bullpen sessions over the fall and in preseason practices, has seen a different version of the overpowering arm going into the spring.

“I think he’s grown a lot over the last year when he had a couple rough patches,” Lanphere said. “But he’s the type of guy who knows who he is. He’s grown a lot over the fall and the preseason.”

To prepare Dudan to rise into the starting rotation this season, NC State worked to add a changeup and sinker to his repertoire. It was a process that involved completely removing his dangerous slider from his arsenal in the fall, focusing on the new pitches, but it has since been added back in to create one of the more intimidating mixes in the ACC.

The 6-foot-2, 191-pound pitcher’s next step in his development is going deeper into games as a starter. His longest collegiate appearance to this point was four innings against UNCW during his freshman campaign, but he needed just 48 pitches to accomplish that. His new job, however, will require between 80-100 pitches in each outing, which has been a learning process to this point.

Luckily for Dudan, who has ramped up to 65 pitches so far this preseason, he has an asset to chat with as often as he’d like in his roommate: Wolfpack ace Ryan Marohn. The left-hander is expected to be the Wolfpack’s workhorse on the mound this spring with his background of consistently going deep into starts, including four complete-game efforts a year ago, and has plenty of experience to share.

Marohn has served as a sounding board for Dudan to learn and grow as a starter in this new task for him at the collegiate level. While it will likely require some growth through doing, Marohn believes that Dudan is more than prepared for the moment to boost the Pack’s pitching staff.

“He’s definitely ready, I think,” Marohn said. “He’s put a lot of work in. He works super hard. He has a great mindset. I’m just trying to be supportive and help him in any way if he needs advice for going deeper into games, I’ll always be there for him. I’m super excited to see what he does this year.”

Dudan has spent more time in the weight room to build his body up to avoid any injuries as he will likely set a new career high in innings pitched in a season after turning in 48 as a freshman and 30 last spring. The added muscle will also be critical in keeping his fastball velocity, which sits between 95-96 mph, at a consistent speed throughout each start moving into the new campaign.

After all, that will be the pitch he leans on the most to get critical outs this spring. Dudan wasn’t able to locate the fastball early in his most-recent start, but he knows he will have to be dialed in once the games count, beginning this weekend at the Puerto Rico Baseball Challenge with battles against Washington, Indiana State and Seton Hall looming.

But it’s the contagious confidence that the Wolfpack coaching staff has in Dudan that might be his most-crucial asset going into the 2026 season. He worked this offseason to have that same self-belief in himself, and so far, it seems that combination has set Dudan up for success moving forward.

“I feel like they’re super confident in me,” Dudan said. “It’s just been something we’ve been working on, just being able to stay confident in myself, no matter if you have a bad inning.”

It worked in his first preseason scrimmage appearance of the year. Now, Dudan will put his new mindset to the test against another team for the first time this weekend.