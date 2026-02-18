Skip to main content
Why NC State surged inside 4-star EDGE Joseph Buchanan’s top schools after recent offer

by: Noah Fleischman55 minutes ago
Game day visits are always important in the fall, but there are also a handful of recruits that may be a bit a more important at this stage in the process.

After initially planning to commit this past weekend, Baltimore (Md.) McDonough School four-star EDGE Joseph Buchanan opted to keep his recruitment open going into the spring.  Buchanan, the No. 159 overall recruit in the 2027 cycle, was already a highly-coveted prospect by the top programs around the nation, including Indiana, Notre Dame and Ohio State. But by leaving his process open, it allowed other programs to enter the mix, something NC State took full advantage of.

