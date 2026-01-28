Why NC State’s Darrion Williams brought a new sense of physicality in 20-point win over Syracuse

Darrion Williams laughed as he thought of it. Although it seemed small at the time, NC State’s senior forward received a call from a family friend Monday, who told him that he was playing “really soft this whole season” during their chat. That conversation seemed to spark a new mindset from the Wolfpack’s star player. Instead of working with a finesse game, something he did for most of his first 18 appearances in Raleigh, Williams channeled the message to attack more when Syracuse arrived at the Lenovo Center on Tuesday night. And a positive outcome followed.