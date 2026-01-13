Why NC State’s Darrion Williams has found increased scoring success over last 2 ACC wins

Darrion Williams wore a grin. He sat just to the right of NC State coach Will Wade in the bowels of Florida State’s Donald L. Tucker Center, still donning his red away uniform but without his newly-added Adidas-branded headband, fresh off his second consecutive 20-point performance. A reporter in the room asked Williams if he felt like he was settling back into his scoring role that he started the year with, which brought out the confident side of the savvy veteran.