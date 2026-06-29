Why NC State’s Dave Doeren had the ‘most fun’ in recent years in 2025, looking to carry same mindset into this fall

Dave Doeren stood at midfield of Raymond James Stadium with a glowing smile under a Tampa night sky. He looked down and admired the loot — aptly designed as a pirate’s chest filled with beaded necklaces and fake gold coins — that his NC State team earned after downing Memphis in the Gasparilla Bowl. Doeren looked to be in a positive headspace on this early-December night. He seemed at ease on the natural-grass playing surface, soaking in the moment following a 24-point win over one of the American Athletic Conference’s top teams. It was a long road to this point. There were five consecutive postseason appearances without a bowl victory, the previous coming in the 2017 Sun Bowl. There was also the up-and-down 2025 campaign that featured dropping four of five in the middle of the season before his players rallied to win four of the last five to earn eight wins for the eighth time in his first 13 years guiding the program. That’s not including defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot losing his daughter, Drue, to metastatic Ewing sarcoma last September, and the rumors of a possible retirement for Doeren at just 54 years old, which he quickly denied. In short, last fall could have been one of the tougher years for Doeren to manage. But, still, after enduring so much in the three-month span, the veteran head coach sat in the bowels of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ home stadium with a greater sense of enjoyment in his job.