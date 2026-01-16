Why NC State’s return home vs. Georgia Tech is important after ‘embarrassing’ loss earlier this month

The last time NC State coach Will Wade and his squad walked off their home court inside the Lenovo Center, it wasn’t pretty. The Pack trailed by 20 at the half against Virginia just three days into the new year, a deficit that ballooned to 27 in the second half after it was able to make it an 8-point game at one point. Although the it closed the game on a 14-2 run to fall by just 15, that lopsided defeat where NC State was really never in contention from the early stages of the tilt left a poor taste in the program’s mouth. It’s still there, even after a pair of ACC road wins at Boston College and Florida State last week. Wade, speaking on his weekly radio show Thursday night from The Pitt Authentic Barbeque in Downtown Raleigh, made sure to drive that point home as he looked forward to Saturday’s return home against Georgia Tech (12 p.m., The CW).