Why Quadir Copeland is a ‘very, very difficult matchup’ during NC State’s 6-game winning streak

Before he took the court in an NC State uniform for the first time, Quadir Copeland’s reputation was known around the ACC. He built a sense of notoriety for being a talker on the floor during his first two seasons at Syracuse, unabashed of letting everyone around him know how he was feeling about them or anything else in a particular game. What wasn’t known to a lot of the league, however, was his playmaking ability as a 6-foot-6 point guard. The Orange used him as a wing, but once Copeland joined Will Wade at McNeese last season, he was thrust into the spotlight as a play-making guard. His introduction to the new position was filled with ups and downs, posting 16 games with 5 or more assists and 10 performances with 4 or more turnovers, though the Southland Conference provided an opportunity for him to experiment without the bright lights. While his return to the ACC as a point guard was a shock to some, it wasn’t for Duke big man Maliq Brown. The two were teammates at Syracuse for a pair of seasons, allowing the Blue Devils’ defensive-minded post to know what Copeland was capable of doing after he watched the flashy guard try his tricks on the practice court in snowy Central New York.