Why top-60 LB Jalaythan Mayfield is high on NC State, includes Wolfpack inside top 10

Lincolnton (N.C.) four-star linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield can take a deep breath at this stage of the recruiting process. A coveted prospect that held more than 30 offers from nearly every brand-name team after a 152-tackle junior campaign, cut his list of programs to look at just 10 schools moving forward. Mayfield, who ranks as the No. 57 overall player in the Rivals300, is primarily focused on Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana,Kentucky, Miami, NC State, Oregon, Ole Miss and South Carolina after cutting his list down last week.