Will Wade buzz to LSU continues to ramp up. Should he leave NC State? 

NC State coach Will Wade downplayed the rumors of a potential departure for LSU after his team’s ACC Tournament win over Pitt 15 days ago. He tried to distance himself from the buzz, but at the same time, didn’t totally dismiss the social media fodder. “Is the job open there? No? Listen, let me be very clear: I’m excited at NC State,” Wade said . “I was hired at NC State to do a job. This wasn’t going to take one year. I’ve already met with our administration about next year and some of the changes that we need to make and some of the things that we need to do to put this program where it deserves long-term.” He later added: “Look, we’re going to win and we’re going to win big at NC State,” Wade said. “That’s what we’re going to do. That’s what we’re going to do moving forward. We have the resources we need. We have what we need, and it’s on me and my staff to get the job done.” Despite that, the heat of his move from NC State to LSU, the very program that fired him in 2022, continues to only grow stronger. It’s reached the climax over the past two days, even though the Tigers still haven’t officially fired their current coach, Matt McMahon, yet -- though it seems to be moving in that direction. If the buzz were a kitchen stove, the burner would be nearing full blast. At this point, it would be too painful to touch. Welcome to the Wade Experience. But does it make sense for him to leave NC State, a place he’s officially been for just over one calendar year? Let’s weigh the pros and cons of the decision Wade has to make.