Will Wade issues statement after leaving NC State for LSU: ‘It’s a chance to go home’

Will Wade, despite attempting to quell rumors of a departure from NC State to LSU at the ACC Tournament, changed course and agreed to a reported seven-year deal to return to the program he previously coached for five seasons Thursday.

But before turning the page to his next chapter, Wade issued his first public statement since providing an honest assessment of his Wolfpack roster following the First Four loss to Texas in Dayton.

The 43-year-old released a 228-word written announcement via his X, formerly Twitter, account shortly after consenting to his new contract with LSU.

“I want to take a moment to sincerely thank North Carolina State University, Athletic Director Boo Corrigan, and the entire administration for the opportunity to be part of something special,” Wade wrote. “From day one, everything that was promised to me and my staff was delivered – and then some.

“From the operational support, to the quality of people in the building, to the resources and facilities — we were given every tool needed to compete at the highest level. That kind of commitment is rare, and it speaks volumes about the leadership and vision here at NC State.”

The point of contention in his departure from NC State was NIL funding, which Wade wanted north of $12 million for a roster next season to consider from the Wolfpack. While it’s unclear whether or not NC State agreed to get to that point, Wade left for LSU, which promised a similar amount for his squad going into next year.

Wade, who worked with Corrigan, made sure to thank him as he walked away from a six-year contract after just one season leading the Wolfpack.

“I also want to specifically acknowledge Boo Corrigan’s leadership,” Wade wrote. “He is thoughtful, decisive, and deeply committed to doing things the right way. NC State is in very good hands with him leading the department, and I have no doubt the program will continue to thrive under his guidance.”

Wade, who was fired by LSU in his first stint due to allegations of recruiting violations, will return to the same program he guided to three NCAA Tournaments in five seasons. And, in the end, his affection for the Tigers is what appears to have drawn him back to Baton Rouge for another go around.

“This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for this program and this university,” Wade said. “But the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal. It’s a chance to go home — to a place that means a great deal to me and my family.

“I’ll always be grateful for my time here, the relationships we built, and the foundation we helped strengthen. NC State is positioned for continued success, and I’ll be cheering them on moving forward.”