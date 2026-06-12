Women's basketball assistant Brittany Morris returns to NC State

After spending one season away from NC State, women’s basketball assistant Brittany Morris will return to the Wolfpack, the team announced Friday.

Morris, who previously served as graduate assistant from 2015-17 and then a full-time assistant under coach Wes Moore from 2021-25, was on staff at Louisville last season. She will fill the role vacated by former assistant Simon Harris departing for Illinois this offseason.

“We’re excited to bring Brittany back home,” Moore said in a statement. “She was instrumental to our Final Four run a couple of years ago both from a recruiting and player development standpoint. With her prior knowledge and experience, it should be a seamless transition, allowing us to hit the court running.”

During her one season away from Raleigh, Morris helped Louisville to a 29-8 record, including a 15-3 mark in ACC play, en route to a league championship game appearance and a trip to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. The 29 total wins were tied for the most in the Cardinals’ program history.

For Morris, a Raleigh native, returning to the Pack appears to have been an easy decision to make.

“NC State has always had a special place in my heart,” Morris said in the announcement. “I’m excited to return to a place where we achieved championships and reached a Final Four. The opportunity to help grow and mentor young women while continuing to foster a championship culture is something I’m truly passionate about. I am thrilled to rejoin Wes Moore and his staff and am looking forward to making many more memories!”

In her first four seasons with the Wolfpack, Morris helped the program to a 111-30 overall record, including a 55-17 record against conference competition. Of that quartet of campaigns, NC State finished inside the Associated Press Top-10 three times, including the team’s run to the 2024 Final Four — just the second-ever trip to the last weekend of the postseason.

Before Morris was hired onto Moore’s staff as a full-time assistant the first time around, she was an assistant at East Carolina for the 2020-21 season. Prior to that, Morris served as an assistant at UNCW for three seasons, including serving as the team’s recruiting coordinator over the final two years in Wilmington.

Morris began her professional career in coaching as Virginia Tech’s video coordinator during the 2014-15 season. She then joined NC State as a graduate assistant for two years to obtain her master’s degree in communications.

As a player, Morris was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter at Seton Hall. She led the Pirates in scoring during the 2012013 season (13.6 points) to earn All-Big East Second Team honors. Morris is currently No. 26 on Seton Hall’s all-time scoring list with 997 career points and second all-time in career 3-pointers (178).