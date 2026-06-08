Wright State transfer INF Hunter Warren commits to NC State

The Chris Hart Era at NC State is officially underway after picking up his first transfer portal addition as the Wolfpack’s new head baseball coach.

Wright State transfer infielder Hunter Warren pledged his commitment to the Pack, he announced Sunday evening. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining after spending his first three campaigns under former NC State pitcher Alex Sogard.

Warren, a rising redshirt junior, was a First Team Horizon League selection at second base after he hit .361 with 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 41 RBI across 51 starts this past spring. He also walked 27 times with 23 strikeouts en route to a .437 on-base percentage, while also swiping 15 bases.

The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect was able to hit his way on base more often than not this past season, recording a hit in all but six of his appearances with the Raiders with 17 multi-hit efforts. Warren led the Horizon League with 78 hits in the regular season which ranked 36th across all of Division I.

Warren’s top performance of the year was a six-RBI effort, aided by a pair of doubles, in a 5-for-5 showing with two runs scored at Youngstown State on April 12.

As a freshman, Warren impressed by hitting .328 with 15 doubles, a triple, a home run and 45 RBI to become the Horizon League’s Freshman of the Year and be named to the Horizon League’s First Team. He was second in the conference in hits (74) and hits per game (1.48), while he also ranked fourth in batting average (.356).

During his illustrious redshirt freshman campaign in 2025, Warren was able to get a taste of what it’s like to play at Doak Field. Wright State visited NC State for a three-game series in early March, where Warren went 4-for-10 with an RBI, a stolen base and two strikeouts.

Before he entered the collegiate ranks, Warren was the No. 500 overall player in the Class of 2023 out of Moline (Ill.) High, according to Perfect Game. He checked in as the No. 381 shortstop prospect nationally, while ranking as the No. 64 overall prospect in Illinois.