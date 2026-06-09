Wright State transfer LHP Chet Lax dominated in start at Tennessee. He’s looking to continue that form at NC State

Chet Lax felt eerily comfortable on the mound inside Tennessee’s Lindsey Nelson Stadium as he prepared to start against the 19th-ranked Volunteers to cap an early-March weekend series. The left-handed pitcher, who had plenty of friends and family in attendance for his home state start, used that to his advantage. Instead of cowering down to the SEC hitters, Lax attacked each one with his four-pitch mix, headlined by his go-to changeup. The result? Seven shutout innings with just five hits conceded as he struck out four without any walks in an efficient 84 pitches to lead Wright State to a 6-0 win over Tennessee. Lax knew he could hang with high-end hitters — four one-run innings with five strikeouts at Georgia to open the 2026 season showed that — but his dominant effort against the Volunteers further validated that thought.