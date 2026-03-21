Zoe Brooks won’t practice ahead of NC State’s NCAA second round vs. Michigan, game status unclear

After exiting NC State’s opening round NCAA Tournament win over Tennessee midway through the third quarter with a right foot injury, junior guard Zoe Brooks will not practice ahead of the Wolfpack’s second round matchup against Michigan, coach Wes Moore said.

The Pack, which was set to practice Saturday afternoon inside the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., is unsure whether or not it will have its star point guard available against the 2-seeded Wolverines in the Round of 32 on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s hard to say at this point,” Moore said in his press conference ahead of practice. “The first priority is going to be her health and making sure she’s not as risk as far as her future goes. Some of it may come down to how she feels tomorrow.”

Brooks, who is in a boot and on crutches as a precaution, scored 8 points on 3-for-7 shooting with a rebound and steal in 17 minutes before she went down with the injury.

The Wolfpack’s second-leading scorer appeared to slip as she tried to drive in the third quarter, immediately wincing in pain as she finished the play. Moments later, Brooks writhed in pain on the hardwood before being helped to the bench. She removed her right shoe and made her way to the locker room, where Brooks appeared to remain for the final 15 minutes of the victory.

If Brooks can’t go, or is limited against Michigan, NC State is expected to lean on sophomore guard Zam Jones and freshman guard Ky’She Lunan as the two primary ball handlers.

Jones, who scored a career-high 30 points against the Lady Vols on Friday night, is more of a shooting guard that can help initiate the offense. Lunan, meanwhile, has served as the backup point guard all season with 4.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 16.5 minutes across 30 appearances. She did, however, turn in 23 quality minutes with 4 points — all critical fourth-quarter free throws — three steals and two assists to help close out the win over Tennessee.

And even though Lunan hadn’t played more than 22 minutes in regulation since she played 24 in the blowout win over SMU on Jan. 11, the former top-100 recruit looked confident running NC State’s offense against the full-court pressing defense. That will be key against Michigan, another team that likes to consistently pressure the ball.

Moore, the Pack’s 13th-year coach, said he has “a lot” of confidence in Lunan going into the critical NCAA Tournament showdown with the Wolverines.

“She probably doesn’t realize it a lot of times because I’m hard on them,” Moore said with a laugh. “Ky’She’s a very talented player. It’s a big adjustment from the mental standpoint and all the things that are thrown at them. She’s handled that very well. … I’ve got a lot of confidence in her, and I think the other players do as well.

“That helps, it’s still not the same as having Zoe out there with her experience and all that she’s done, but either way we’ll be ready to play.”

Brooks, who is averaging 16.0 points with 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 31 straight starts this season, is at risk of missing just the second game of her collegiate career. But if she’s unable to play against the Wolverines, Jones has the utmost belief in playing well alongside Lunan, the former Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year, in the backcourt.

“She did a great job,” Jones said. “I’m ready for her to step up and do it again against Michigan.”

In the meantime, Moore said he will continue praying to have his standout point guard ready to play in the Round of 32. Time will tell, but the NCAA’s initial availability report is scheduled to release Friday night at 9 p.m., which could provide more of an outlook of how Brooks is trending in her recovery.