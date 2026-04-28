Zymicah Wilkins has always been productive through the years

NC State freshman power forward Zymicah Wilkins might have been out of sight this season, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be a key player for the Wolfpack.

The 6-foot-9 Wilkins arrived at NC State at 260 pounds, and lost 30 pounds, during his redshirt season.

Wilkins was a coveted recruit for NC State, who won a battle against Georgetown. He also had offers Clemson, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Villanova, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Dayton, High Point and Virginia Commonwealth.

What helped NC State is that Wilkins didn’t unofficially or officially visit colleges, so it proved to be a big deal when he had unofficially visited Raleigh in August prior to his junior year. He was offered Aug. 1, 2023. The lack of interest in the recruiting side of basketball also led to Wilkins to remain with the Wolfpack after coach Will Wade was hired a year ago.

Wilkins was ranked No. 92 by On3.com in the class of 2025 after a decorated prep career. Wilkins led Christ School to back-to-back NCISAA 4A state titles. He averaged 15.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game his senior year, for the 28-3 Greenies. Wilkins had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 73-50 win over Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian in the title game.

Wilkins was named the 2025 Mr. Basketball in North Carolina by Charlotte Observer, which was the first time NC State had a signee win the award since Terquavion Smith in 2021.

Christ School topped Charlotte Providence Day 56-45 in the 2024 title game, with Wilkins having 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Wilkins played his first two years at Rutherfordton-Spindale Central High in Rutherfordton, N.C. He shredded the competition his first two years of high school, which put him on the map for the Wolfpack and then coach Kevin Keatts and assistant coach Levi Watkins.

Wilkins averaged 28.0 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game his sophomore year, and shot 57 percent from the field. He scored at least 20 points in all but two games, and had over 40 points in a trio of games, including 44 points in a 70-66 win over Lawndale (N.C.) Burns High.

Flashback videos

Wilkins played in the Allen Iverson Classic on May 3, which was his last organzid game. Just before that he played a pair of games with Drifty Elite, which was a team put together by a social media influencer.

Wilkins joined Kaden Magwood (Auburn), Isaiah Denis (North Carolina), Jacob Wilkins (Georgia) and Josiah Parker (Florida Atlantic) among others. Magwood, Denis, Parker and Wilkins all entered the transfer portal a year later, with Denis returning to the Tar Heels and Wilkins transferring to California.

Wilkins played against CP3 17s and former NCSU signee Cole Cloer and Oregon tight end/power forward Kendre’ Harrison in the first game April 12, 2025, in Rock Hill, S.C. He then played against Bam City Scrappers on April 13.

Wilkins had 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and three turnovers in 98-80 loss against CP3. He went 6 of 13 from the field, 1 of 2 on three-pointers and 2 of 4 at the free-throw line.

Drifty defeated the Bam City Scrappers 95-87, and Wilkins went 7 of 9 from the field, 1 of 2 on three-pointers and 1 of 2 at the free-throw line en route to 16 points. He added nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.

2024-25

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Matthews (N.C.) Carmel Christian

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Greensboro (N.C.) Caldwell Academy

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. CP3 17s

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Bam City Scrappers

2023-24

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Team Herro

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Expressions Elite

2022-23

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Asheville (N.C.) Robertson

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. 1 of 1 Prep

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Team WhyNot 17s

2021-22

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Team 6 at 2021 N.C. Top 80 Camp

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Team 2 at 2021 N.C. Top 80 Camp

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Asheville (N.C.) Reynolds

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Palmetto City 15s

• Scouting video: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins vs. Team Slay 15s

• Video highlights: Class of 2025 Zymicah Wilkins at CP3 Top 20 all-star game