2026 Nebraska Football Schedule: Huskers open Big Ten play at Michigan State
Nebraska's 2026 football schedule was released Tuesday via a BTN telecast. Four rapid-fire takeaways: Nebraska needs to make hay in first five...
HuskerOnline members can click the link below and get all of their Nebraska athletics and recruiting questions answered by our staff in our...
Things I know, and things I think I know: Granted, the description of Fred Hoiberg's team is on the crude side. I stand by it, though. Nebraska is...
A first look at Nebraska’s 2026 schedule, a historic week for Husker hoops, and big questions across college sports loom. We hit on that and more...
Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne guided the Huskers to three national crowns in a much different collegiate sports climate than can be...
The final enrollment day for the second semester at Nebraska was on Tuesday, marking the real end of adding any additional transfer portal recruits...
Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen made his monthly appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday. Dannen was joined by NFL Executive Vice...
Trae Taylor’s move to Millard South, Nebraska’s new assistant contracts, Big Ten schedule questions and one bold prediction. We hit on that and more...
Nebraska linebacker Owen Chambliss joined the Huskers Radio Network Tuesday night. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder followed defensive coordinator Rob...
Nebraska is officially losing a key piece to its coaching staff, as USC is hiring special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler after he served one season...
Things I know, and things I think I know: Matt Rhule painted an intriguing picture Friday of the moment Nebraska found out it was losing Kenny...
Nebraska closes the portal, sets its 2026 roster, moves spring football up, and turns attention to recruiting and unanswered questions. We hit on...
College football's Jan. 2-16 transfer portal window has officially closed. 17 Nebraska players entered during the cycle and will play for new...
Things I know, and things I think I know: Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has done a fine job of airing his side of the story in the Mike Ekeler...
The 2026 transfer portal cycle is well underway. Thus far, Nebraska football has added 17 new players to its ranks. Here is a PFF breakdown of each...
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule hopped on the Huskers Radio Network Friday night to share the current state of NU. From the likely departure of...
As it winds down its portal activity in the the 2026 go-round, Nebraska landed a potentially critical piece to its 2026 defense in interior lineman...
Nebraska's defensive staff is rounding into form. Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule formally announced Friday the hiring of Corey Brown as...
For the first time since adding beach volleyball in 2013, Nebraska Athletics is adding a new sport. The Huskers announced the addition of a varsity...
Welcome to the latest edition of HuskerOnline's most popular member feature, Tunnel Talk. Our staff gives you the latest inside information on...
Mike Ekeler’s future comes into focus, Nebraska builds OL depth via the portal, and Ndamukong Suh’s Hall of Fame moment sparks NFL debate. We hit on...
As we move into the final week of transfer portal visitors for Nebraska, the Huskers are set to host at least two more key defensive line prospects....
Ndamukong Suh’s place in college football history was cemented Wednesday with his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, a fitting honor...
Nebraska has been busy addressing roster needs since the portal opened on January 2. The Huskers have added several new players to both sides of the...
Nebraska went into the transfer portal and secured additional offensive line help for 2026 in LSU transfer Paul Mubenga. It's not everyday that...