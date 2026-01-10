3 Takes: Nebraska wrestling throttles Purdue 36-3 in conference opener

No. 6 Nebraska wrestling (8-3, 1-0) opened its Big Ten dual by throttling Purdue (7-2, 0-1). The Huskers won nine of their 10 bouts, which included two pinfalls to defeat the Boilermakers 36-3.

After recording 20 takedowns in a 30-6 win over UNI the week prior, Nebraska added 19 more to handle its first conference opponent in the Big Ten opener.

Here are three takeaways from the Big Red’s 1-0 start to Big Ten duals:

The chronic NU attack

Although Purdue doesn’t showcase the talent across its lineup of the top Big Ten programs, Nebraska didn’t sleep on the competition.

While NU’s relentless offensive push that produced 19 total takedowns stood out, All-Americans Brock Hardy (141) and Antrell Taylor (157) elevated the chronic attack on the mat. Hardy controlled Vincent Paino the entire bout, nailing three takedowns in the first period along with two near falls, before pinning Paino at 3:57.

Meanwhile, Taylor faced No. 19 Stoney Buell. Each had a win over the other in their previous two meetings, and this one appeared to be quite the battle. However, last season’s 157-pound national champion exploded to pin Buell just 2:51 into the match.

Ferrari dominates in return

No. 4 heavyweight AJ Ferrari returned to the mat to take on Hayden Filipovich after missing Nebraska’s last two duals due to a turf toe injury. Although unranked Filipovich wasn’t a daunting challenge for the 2021 national champion, Ferrari applied pressure from the handshake.

In fact, he had two takedowns and over a minute of riding time in the first period alone. From there, NU’s heavyweight landed his third takedown as the third period expired to pick up an 11-2 major decision and improve to 6-1 on the season. Rather than boast about himself, Ferrari credited his teammates’ performances for setting the tone.

“It’s always great for not only me to perform, but watch guys like Brock Hardy get a big win tonight,” he said. “Antrell Taylor, just having those guys start off the night, that momentum carries into later rounds. When 197, heavyweight, especially going into these next couple of weeks, I never overlook anyone…

“But I’m looking towards Iowa, Penn State coming up, Minnesota. When you have that type of momentum, it just builds when these guys are very vocal. Brock Hardy’s one of the first guys in the room, really works hard. Antrell Taylor, same thing.”

Two impressive ranked wins, while Araujo comes up short

No. 6 Christopher Minto (174) won a dogfight over No. 16 Brody Baumann. With it tied at eight apiece with only 11 seconds left, Minto landed a double-leg takedown and hung on. Meanwhile, No. 11 Chance Lamer (149) cruised to a 12-2 major decision over No. 21 Gavin Brown. In fact, Lamer had over three minutes of riding time and scored three takedowns himself.

Finally, No. 8 LJ Araujo (165) had lost two heartbreakers to UNI’s Ryder Downey and Oklahoma State’s LaDarion Lockett, each coming in sudden victory. The redshirt freshman’s bout Friday night against 12-0 and No. 4-ranked Joey Blaze wouldn’t be any easier.

Araujo battled to trail 3-1 in the third period. However, Blaze was too much for him to overcome as he pulled away in an 8-2 decision. While the rising 165-pounder came up short yet again, head coach Mark Manning thought Araujo battled until the end.

“He wrestled Blaze really tough,” the Nebraska coach said of Araujo. “Blaze has got a very unique style – just how he’s built. He’s flexible, he’s really super long. When you get out with someone, and you know their arms are so long, he’s sucking LJ in. Normally, kids don’t do that. So, it’s an adjustment LJ will make, and we’ll run into him at the Big Ten (Tournament), and hopefully we come up on the better side.”

Other Results

***Alan Koehler made his case to be the guy at 125 with a 9-3 decision over Ashton Jackson.

***No. 8 Jacob Van Dee defeated Blake Boarman in a 13-2 major decision. Van Dee had three takedowns and nearly two minutes of riding time.

***No. 9 Silas Allred (184) picked up his 11th win of the season over No. 25 James Rowley in a 4-1 decision.

***No. 12 Camden McDanel (197) also snagged the 11th victory of his sophomore campaign in a 7-1 decision over No. 23 Ben Vanadia.

Nebraska returns to action on Jan. 16 when it hosts No. 7 Minnesota (6-2) at 8 p.m. CT. It can be seen on the Big Ten Network.

