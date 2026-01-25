3 Takes: Nebraska wrestling’s furious rally falls short in 17-16 heartbreaker vs. Ohio State
loading...
loading...
uskerOnline members can click the link below and get all of their Nebraska athletics and recruiting questions answered by our staff in our...
Nebraska went into the transfer portal and secured some help in the trenches on defense in the form of Pitt defensive lineman transfer Jahsear...
Nebraska went into the transfer portal and secured some help for special teams in the form of Michigan State long snapper transfer Jack Wills. Here...
Nebraska went into the transfer portal and secured help at the wide receiver position for 2026 in UCLA transfer Kwazi Gilmer. Here are three...
Nebraska went into the transfer portal and secured needed help on the defensive line for 2026 in UCLA transfer Anthony Jones. Three takeaways on the...
Nebraska went into the transfer portal and secured help with the secondary for 2026 in San Diego State transfer Dwayne McDougle. Here are three...
Nebraska went into the transfer portal and secured help for the linebacker room, nabbing Iowa State transfer Will Hawthorne. Here are three...
Nebraska went into the transfer portal and secured critical linebacker help for 2026 in San Diego State transfer Owen Chambliss. Here are three...
Nebraska went into the transfer portal and secured interior offensive line help for 2026 in Iowa State transfer Brendan Black. Here are three...
LAS VEGAS - Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has pulled out all the stops in December as he looks to retool his defense for 2026 and beyond. Not only...
The new offensive line coach joined the Nebraska Coaches Show Wednesday night. Geep Wade made his first public appearance as a coach for the Huskers....
Nebraska finds itself back at a familiar crossroads at quarterback following the loss of Dylan Raiola. With the position once again in flux, the...
No. 23 Nebraska improved to 10-0 with an emphatic 90-60 win over Wisconsin on Wednesday. The Huskers opened Big Ten play with a dominant performance...
As Nebraska aims for its second bowl victory in as many years, head coach Matt Rhule has been working through a lengthy to-do list. Here are five of...
Nebraska relieved offensive line coach Donovan Raiola of his duties on Saturday, and things moved quickly from there. On3's Pete Nakos soon reported...
Nebraska enters a pivotal week with major QB questions, Emmett Johnson’s award push, staff evaluations, bowl buzz and a big weekend for NU sports....
Sophomore IOL Brock Barrows from Lee's Summit (Mo.) West was back in Lincoln this weekend for Nebraska's last game of the season. Nebraska didn't...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - It was not Nebraska's (7-4, 4-4) night at Penn State (5-6, 2-6) on Saturday. The Husker defense had no answers for PSU's...
Cooper Terwilliger is familiar with Lincoln and Nebraska. His mother is from Lincoln, and he had family living there until a couple of years ago. The...
Welcome to the latest edition of HuskerOnline’s most popular member feature, Tunnel Talk. In the women’s sports edition, Abby Barmore gives you the...
Coming off a wild win at Maryland, Nebraska got right back to work for a short week of prep for this week's Friday night game at Minnesota. Head...
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule's name has been immediately connected in media speculation to the job opening at Penn State. Rhule, 50, addressed...
One of the nation’s most iconic stadiums will host one of the hottest entertainment acts in sports when the Savannah Bananas come to Memorial Stadium...
Nebraska (4-1) got back to its winning ways Saturday, topping Michigan State (3-2) 38-27. Nebraska overcame a third-quarter deficit after Michigan...
Following a bye week, Nebraska will look to bounce back from its first loss on Saturday. The Huskers play host to Michigan State for the final...