3 Takes: Two decades later, Nebraska wrestling still chasing Iowa win
No. 6 Nebraska wrestling (9-3, 2-0) is in the thick of its grueling Big Ten schedule. After scraping by No. 7 Minnesota 20-12 last week, the Huskers...
Without two of its top athletes, No. 6 Nebraska wrestling (9-3, 2-0) came back to defeat No. 7 Minnesota (7-3, 1-1) Friday night in Minneapolis. It...
Nebraska heavyweight AJ Ferrari was pulled over for speeding and arrested Friday night following the Huskers' 36-3 win over Purdue. Friday marked...
No. 6 Nebraska wrestling (8-3, 1-0) opened its Big Ten dual by throttling Purdue (7-2, 0-1). The Huskers won nine of their 10 bouts, which included...
Coming off a heartbreaking 22-12 loss to No. 5 Oklahoma State on Dec. 21 to close out 2025, No. 6 Nebraska wrestling (7-3) hammered No. 16 Northern...
In front of a home record attendance of 7,094 fans at the Devaney Center for a dual, No. 6 Nebraska wrestling (6-3) fell short 22-12 against No. 5...
No. 6 Nebraska wrestling (6-2) rolled past No. 16 North Carolina 27-9 for its third consecutive dual victory. Head coach Mark Manning's squad won...
No. 6 Nebraska wrestling (5-2) got its swagger back in the Hustle in the Heartland Duals on Friday night in St. Charles, Missouri. After a total...
After winning the first two rounds of the National Duals Invitational, No. 2 Nebraska wrestling (3-2) was dominated by Ohio State 33-3 in the...
No. 2 Nebraska wrestling (3-0) advanced to the National Duals Invitational semifinal by taking down No. 7 Lehigh 35-7 and No. 10 Michigan 24-14 in...
No. 2-ranked Nebraska wrestling crushed No. 23 Army, rolling to a 33-3 victory in front of an electric crowd at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The...
No. 2-ranked Nebraska wrestling opened its season with a bang at the Navy Classic, taking first place among 10 teams for the fourth straight year....
With its first matches just under two weeks away, expectations for Nebraska wrestling have never been higher. Coming off a national runner-up finish...