Nebraska
After 16-0 start, Nebraska matches highest AP ranking in program history

Robin Washut profile picby: Robin Washut45 minutes agoRobinWashut

In what has already been an unforgettable season for Nebraska basketball, Monday marked yet another new milestone.

Following their 83-77 win at Indiana, the 16-0 Huskers jumped to No. 8 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

That matches the program’s highest ranking in program history, tying its No. 8 peak on Feb. 21, 1966.

As of Monday, Nebraska also ranked 11th in the NET and owned a 100% chance of making the NCAA Tournament per Torvik T-Ranketology and a 99.9% chance per TeamRankings.com.

The Huskers were included in all 58 of the projected brackets charted by BracketMatrix.com.

NU’s next test comes on Tuesday night with a home game against Oregon, set for an 8 p.m. CT tip on the Big Ten Network.

Bracket Reaction: Where Nebraska stands after its win over Indiana

