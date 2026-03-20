After making NCAA Tournament history, Nebraska insists it's not done yet

OKLAHOMA CITY – The emotional scene following Nebraska’s first-ever NCAA Tournament victory was one many will never forget. For the Huskers, though, they will have a relatively short-lived victory celebration.

Thursday was an unprecedented celebration for NU hoops following its 76-47 victory over Troy. However, with a significantly more daunting test against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nebraska has no plans of getting fat and happy.

“We can’t be satisfied,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said after Thursday’s victory. “We’ve got to move past it. I asked the guys, as I do after every win, ‘Are you satisfied?’ They said, ‘No.’ Got to get over it quickly. We’ll have a film session tonight on whoever we will face in the next round, but I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”

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Nebraska wasted no time returning to work

Less than an hour after their historic win, Hoiberg’s players immediately echoed his message.

“We didn’t come here to win one game,” redshirt freshman guard Braden Frager said. “I know that’s what everybody’s talking about, but we came here to win multiple. So, we’re going to keep our heads down and keep it going.”

“The page will be turned before we go to sleep tonight,” junior guard Cale Jacobsen added. “We’re going to play a really good team. Every team that wins and advances in this tournament feels the emotion and a lot of excitement. We’ve have to handle it the right way. The maturity of our group is going to be tested, and hopefully it helps us down the stretch.”

Hoiberg said his team would already hold a film session on its next opponent, which turned out to be No. 5-seed Vanderbilt after topping No. 12 McNeese, on Thursday night.

Nebraska will practice against at Oklahoma City University on Friday morning before holding another shoot-around and media availability at Paycom Center that afternoon.

“These guys, all year long, have moved on,” Hoiberg said. “They’ve been so resilient. They’ve gotten over big ones, and they’ve gotten over tough losses. I’m confident that they’re going to do that again and be locked in. We always talk about the next thing. The next thing is a film session tonight after the recovery…

“I promise you, our guys will be locked in.”

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