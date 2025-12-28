As Nebraska adjusts to new portal world, Rhule is allowing eventual transfers to finish 'the right way'

LAS VEGAS – Nebraska quarterback Marcos Davila, linebacker Maverick Noonan, and kicker Tristan Alvano all announced their intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 22.

When the Huskers took the field for their second on-site Las Vegas Bowl practice on Dec. 27, all three players were still in NU uniforms.

As college football’s new portal era evolves, it’s setting new precedents almost daily. While players like Davila, Noonan, and Alvano must wait until the portal opens on Jan. 3, head coach Matt Rhule chose to let them finish their Nebraska careers out on the bowl trip.

“There were a couple of guys early on that were maybe calling other schools and stuff like that. I just said, ‘Hey guys, let’s all be adults about this,'” Rhule said. “If the best thing for you to get on the field is to go somewhere else, we understand that. Come have a conversation with me.

“Some guys said, ‘Hey, I think it’s best for me to go and start looking for schools now, even though the portal’s not open.’ Which I understand. At first, I was like, ‘Hey, don’t announce it. I don’t want any distractions.’ But Tristan Alvano, Maverick Noonan, Marcos Davila – they deserve to have their name out there so they can start finding the place they want to go.

“At the same time, they’re great, great, great Huskers. They just want to find a place where they can maybe get on the field more. But they love this school, and they love their teammates, and they wanted to finish it the right way. I really respect that.

“I don’t know how to handle all the portal stuff all the time, and I have to adjust… I can’t say enough about the character of those players. We want to make sure that we help them as best we can.”

A look at NU’s pending departures and when visits might roll in

Nebraska’s other known expected transfer departures include quarterback Dylan Raiola, defensive back Malcolm Hartzog, running back Jamarion Parker, linebacker Roger Gradney, defensive back Caden VerMass, and defensive back Preston Okafor.

As for potential additions, Rhule said he and his staff must wait until the portal opens before formally contacting available transfers. Other delays could include schools waiting to officially submit a player’s name to the portal, or the player not appearing as available for up to 48 hours.

Rhule expects the Huskers to begin hosting transfer visitors by Jan. 3.

“I think if a guy’s on a visit on the second, it was probably pretty pre-arranged in a time when you weren’t supposed to go into it,” Rhule said.

Never miss breaking news or another HuskerOnline article again. Click HERE to sign up for HuskerOnline’s Daily and Breaking News Newsletters!